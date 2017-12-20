Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Paul Ryan says 'people are going to change their views' on Republican tax bill

Here just 62 hot lips from GMA today. Pull up this morning just more than half of the public is opposed to this plan what do you say to the doubters when people actually seen that instead of getting tax increases they're getting a tax cuts coming minds and a change I think people are gonna change your view on this how are you gonna pay for this is gonna increase the deficit according to the congressional budget score keepers by about a trillion dollars there's two things we think they're necessary for getting the debt and deficit under control. Spending control getting spending under control reforming entitlements and cutting spending. And growing the economy lots of speculation against Afghanistan here at the end of the year you committed to running for reelection to your house seat and for speaker I'm not going anywhere anytime soon. What that would give may biggest social media moment of the year you singing got Placido not quite. Get back out and dance it was not it was do you overall pick. US now to pregnancy to get nearly 27000. Light inning that hundreds comment. I'm gonna get a little brother and Adrian turned to not to say. So I didn't tell. Better way to go I don't know Richard Hendrix and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.