Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Pink says the reaction to her VMA speech was 'beautiful'

Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today it's. Many people like speech that you made. Needs such an impact it was beautiful how many people reacted to those awful really sad because for that many people to resonate that means that's how many of us are actually going through that why isn't important freedoms of I don't know how to be any other way sometimes I hear back to things I sent elect. Hello I'm from yeah. Apple weeklong residency in Brooklyn tonight his team sent us this clip sports team policy for post their own talk show in New York cab first guest is wearing a pink very. I am doing on a collision. Let you know when police have Little Lulu. Wonderful husband who's in the business as well is it helpful and general and it's nice to have somebody who understands we don't Jessica's our job is so weird at all restrain the latest tweets about your daughters are because there. Pole luckily I lost my password to Twitter like a year and a half ago I had. I'll have a lot of and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.