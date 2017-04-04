-
Now Playing: Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia opens up about life with the late pop icon
-
Now Playing: Charo, Keo Motsepe speak out after 'Dancing With the Stars' elimination
-
Now Playing: Ellie Kemper opens up about 'Smurfs' and 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Prince's ex-wife reflects on the late singer's legacy
-
Now Playing: Ben & Jerry's celebrates Free Cone Day
-
Now Playing: Jidenna performs 'Bambi' in Times Square
-
Now Playing: 'The Graduate' hits theaters again on its 50th anniversary
-
Now Playing: North Carolina wins 6th NCAA title
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'Dancing With the Stars'
-
Now Playing: 'Live from the couch': La'Porsha Renae's empowering message to her fans
-
Now Playing: 'Live From the Couch': La'Porsha Renae on her debut album and life after 'American Idol'
-
Now Playing: Tyra Banks to remove age limit for 'America's Next Top Model' contestants
-
Now Playing: John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at Wrestlemania 33
-
Now Playing: Doris Day's life and career
-
Now Playing: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares fun family recipes live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 52nd ACM Awards: Aldean wins entertainer of the year
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin opens up about past drug use, playing Trump, and finally being happy
-
Now Playing: Kate Walsh talks about '13 Reasons Why'
-
Now Playing: Cleanup effort underway after deadly Colombia landslide
-
Now Playing: Senate showdown over Supreme Court confirmation