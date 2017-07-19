'GMA' Hot List: Rand Paul says senators are 'very frustrated with the insurance system'

More
Plus, actor Issa Rae says she still feels "starstruck" everywhere she goes, and Queen Latifah reveals she had trouble staying focused while making "Girls Trip" because it was so much fun.
1:10 | 07/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Rand Paul says senators are 'very frustrated with the insurance system'
His 62 hot lips from GMA today. Senator Rand Paul who is one of the key votes against the senate health care plans and a lot of questions on FaceBook use that money coming in more than any other why can't we all have the health care program that day the senators and congressman how we are getting that question again. And again and again we are on obamacare to misconception that were not on obamacare would just like every American very very frustrated with the insurance system. They're proud of human hands that's my all that you have I mean you can take it from. From the web series and giving this Golden Globe nomination back itself. Like stark fact I've ruak. Not that thought from the. Election so I'd like a lot. Was it hard to stay focused because you all have been such a great time you saw the movie right. Yeah I had a problems they have voted. Definitely are you most like the character I've been around so long and I've been all for the I was definitely the wow one I have been tamed once or twice. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48730545,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Rand Paul says senators are 'very frustrated with the insurance system'","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, actor Issa Rae says she still feels \"starstruck\" everywhere she goes, and Queen Latifah reveals she had trouble staying focused while making \"Girls Trip\" because it was so much fun.","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-rand-paul-senators-frustrated-insurance-48730545","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.