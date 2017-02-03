'GMA' Hot List: Scientists suggest that eyes play a key role in trust and bonding

More
Plus, Michael Strahan's trainer teaches some of the workout moves he loves to hate.
1:10 | 03/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Scientists suggest that eyes play a key role in trust and bonding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45867304,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Scientists suggest that eyes play a key role in trust and bonding ","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, Michael Strahan's trainer teaches some of the workout moves he loves to hate. ","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-scientists-suggest-eyes-play-key-45867304","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.