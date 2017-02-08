'GMA' Hot List: Social media may be fueling depression in teens

More
Plus, a cow was born looking exactly like rock star Gene Simmons and the "GMA" anchors discuss how board games are making a comeback.
1:08 | 08/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Social media may be fueling depression in teens

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49000013,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Social media may be fueling depression in teens ","duration":"1:08","description":"Plus, a cow was born looking exactly like rock star Gene Simmons and the \"GMA\" anchors discuss how board games are making a comeback. ","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-social-media-fueling-depression-teens-49000013","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.