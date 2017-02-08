Newborn calf bears striking resemblance to Kiss frontman Gene Simmons The baby cow's face markings are similar to the face paint Simmons wears onstage.

Gene Simmons: Chuck Berry 'was breaking down barriers that nobody suspected' Gene Simmons of the rock band Kiss spoke at Chuck Berry's funeral, saying the rock 'n' roll legend had a tremendous influence on him as a musician, and he worked to break down racial barriers through his music.

The board game craze is making a comeback The "GMA" anchors discuss how board games are rising in popularity recently, and if chewing gum is the secret to some people's success in life.

Is social media causing depression in teens? The author of a new book that looks into the life and death of a 19-year-old college athlete who committed suicide shares how social media may be linked to depression.