'GMA' Hot List: Tony Hale opens up about his daughter

More
Plus, People magazine's Jess Cagle explains how Julia Roberts was chosen as the "world's most beautiful woman."
1:10 | 04/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Tony Hale opens up about his daughter
Here's his 62 hot lip from GMA today city here to say good morning. American or. Okay did. Make it whereas Lisa Hughes got a shot about percent of immigrant from my apology oh if I didn't drink salad dressing this time. And here little girl having the same love opera is due. But the day is but she lows perform a achieve justice we've heard that she is eleven I have an eleven year old so I was yeah. Yeah hi yeah I. My favorite thing that she says that his we wouldn't get a chance I need to clean your room Michigan's. Get up again get a get a chance. This time on the cover what do you keep Labatt. Well she's a person who. Who just keeps getting better as she matures in our very own George Stephanopoulos and wife Alley Wentworth put an essay on what to do a cop Medicaid and went to say enough is enough she doesn't wanna do it but she says her friends are now all passing out plastic surgeons numbers like ten year old the faithful. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46895797,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Tony Hale opens up about his daughter","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, People magazine's Jess Cagle explains how Julia Roberts was chosen as the \"world's most beautiful woman.\"","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-tony-hale-opens-daughter-46895797","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.