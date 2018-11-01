'GMA' Hot List: Twin sisters share their favorite things to do together since reuniting on 'GMA'

Plus, ABC News' T.J. Holmes demonstrates how far flu germs can spread from person to person and warns you should "not be in the office if you're sick."
1:10 | 01/11/18

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Twin sisters share their favorite things to do together since reuniting on 'GMA'
Here's a 62 hot lips from GMA today. As long lost when to came face to face for the very first time cannot be read it wasn't here and goes yeah. Oh my gosh and now a global ban but for the year well you know what they're back one year later. What does a bit like getting to know your sister was what do you expect. And to let things together a little clip stifle like what's that mean. Adopt me. OK so what is your favorite thing to do together. Just little did she can't Andrew Cuomo wow. Top party need to stay away from mystic chords clearly about foot from you trying to have a conversation if and company ordered to be closed between women have a talk like yeah but you common sense tells you you don't wanna do that you know we get six feet. Away from straight. Surely the Philadelphia there. How would twenty feet away over there OK good steel cough or -- really any droplet will make it would D. J. White it would just go home now we all that. Good could not be in the office of justice and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

