Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones challenges Michael Strahan to an exhibition match

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today it's how they feel you have to. Those great manners is that would have been an easy journey of I am very pretty good that came out of that now you are at the light heavyweight champ what's next that saw after the fight. You called up Brock Lesnar via there's a big exhibition me workfare not. NASA is looking. Planetary protection officer pulled this morning we have a candidate who admitted Jack Davis hit like this out of a job decided to apply dead posted that on things but when bilateral what would you do if you came face to face permanently but would you do. They're like favored black hair. Monday's story for everybody out there Broadway powerhouse that being an invalid invited the eleven year old moved to go to sing with her on stage he filled the cell. From your kids are singing let it go you're likely to stop and. Like credit sun sinks and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.