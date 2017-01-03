Now Playing: Pence condemns vandalism at Jewish cemetery

Now Playing: Mike Pence delivers remarks at CPAC

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Vice President Mike Pence discusses repealing Obamacare

Now Playing: Interactive Belle doll among new Disney toys at 2017 Toy Fair

Now Playing: Trump delivers message of optimism in joint address to Congress

Now Playing: Sen. Chuck Schumer responds to Trump's address to Congress

Now Playing: Mike Pence elaborates on Trump's joint address

Now Playing: Tornadoes tear through parts of the Midwest

Now Playing: Movie theater shooter claims self-defense in testimony

Now Playing: Uber CEO caught on tape yelling at driver

Now Playing: David Cassidy reveals details about dementia battle

Now Playing: Rihanna accepts Harvard's humanitarian award with heartfelt speech

Now Playing: Kay and Jared jewelry stores hit by discrimination claims

Now Playing: The 'Dancing With the Stars' season 24 cast revealed live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'Dancing' celebrity cast and pro partners talk new season

Now Playing: Boyd Holbrook dishes on 'Logan'

Now Playing: 'DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd announces Bachelor Nick Viall as season 24 partner

Now Playing: The new 'Dancing' cast plays a wedding dance game live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Trump to deliver his first joint address to Congress