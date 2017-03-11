'GMA' Hot List: Wendy Williams speaks out about scary fainting incident

More
The talk show host says she tried to "fall pretty," plus a couple gets a dramatic hair makeover together.
1:10 | 11/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Wendy Williams speaks out about scary fainting incident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50919781,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Wendy Williams speaks out about scary fainting incident","duration":"1:10","description":"The talk show host says she tried to \"fall pretty,\" plus a couple gets a dramatic hair makeover together.","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-wendy-williams-speaks-scary-fainting-50919781","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.