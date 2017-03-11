{"id":50919781,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Wendy Williams speaks out about scary fainting incident","duration":"1:10","description":"The talk show host says she tried to \"fall pretty,\" plus a couple gets a dramatic hair makeover together.","url":"/GMA/video/gma-hot-list-wendy-williams-speaks-scary-fainting-50919781","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}