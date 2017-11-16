-
Now Playing: Woman meets siblings after 66 years
-
Now Playing: The moment Mississippi woman meets dad for first time in 32 years
-
Now Playing: 66-year-old adopted woman meets her siblings for 1st time
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Woman meets her biological mom for the 1st time live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Escaped psychiatric patient captured in California
-
Now Playing: UCLA players thank Trump, admit to shoplifting
-
Now Playing: Greta Gerwig opens up about 'Lady Bird' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish scores book deal, 2 movie roles and comedy tour
-
Now Playing: Identical triplets try 3 high-intensity workouts for 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: Mother, daughter meet for 1st time live on 'GMA,' 30 years after adoption
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Must-haves for $20 and under
-
Now Playing: Trying out convenient Thanksgiving meals
-
Now Playing: Terry Crews' story sheds light on why men don't speak out about harassment
-
Now Playing: Guinness World Record-holding cats missing after fire
-
Now Playing: Corporate landlord can be slow to fix problems and quick to threaten eviction: Critics
-
Now Playing: New video shows suspect in Tampa serial killings: Police
-
Now Playing: Rare Leonardo masterpiece sells for record $450M
-
Now Playing: CTE detected for 1st time in living patient
-
Now Playing: Trump to rally Republican lawmakers on tax reform
-
Now Playing: West Coast pounded with heavy wind, snow