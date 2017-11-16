Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Woman meets her biological mom for the 1st time live on 'GMA'

62 half lives from GMA today it's 31 years in the making room for this woman Mary Beth she's going to. To meet her biological mother for the first time and you come on I'll be your daughter there. You wrote a letter to her that she never. You have to read what it did say. In letters I have to express her that she never thought that. I didn't want her here adoptive parents. Absolutely beautiful and everybody here and angry and say thank you and he gave him a blessing that they cannot be seen. I know I don't know I can't I didn't. Are you ready to climate he's already. There's more family from. We'll wait yeah I'm going to be your siblings so you know I'd come on out you guys. Christmas let's just got let me get back. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you at a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.