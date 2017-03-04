-
Now Playing: Kale and Avocado Salad With Mackerel
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' lunch break with Bill Telepan
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes tear through the South
-
Now Playing: WH advisor Jared Kushner travels to Iraq
-
Now Playing: White House sends mixed signals on Russia
-
Now Playing: Rescuers search for survivors after deadly Colombia landslide
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old faces charges for sexual assault streamed on Facebook
-
Now Playing: 1 dead after carbon monoxide leak at hotel pool
-
Now Playing: South Carolina wins NCAA women's championship
-
Now Playing: Possible new sighting of missing teacher and former student
-
Now Playing: Newly-revealed sexual harassment claims against Bill O'Reilly
-
Now Playing: Child product recalls rose sharply in 2016: Report
-
Now Playing: Tyra Banks to remove age limit for 'America's Next Top Model' contestants
-
Now Playing: Inside Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana
-
Now Playing: Dr. Richard Besser discusses the 'second wave' of flu season
-
Now Playing: Meet the young woman who predicted the final two teams in March Madness
-
Now Playing: Alec Baldwin opens up about past drug use, playing Trump, and finally being happy
-
Now Playing: Sarah Michelle Gellar shares fun family recipes live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn didn't initially disclose Russia speeches
-
Now Playing: 1 child dead among 7 found unconscious in Michigan hotel carbon-monoxide incident