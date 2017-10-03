Transcript for 'GMA' surprises opera fan Eldric Bashful with an ambush audition

As you can see, it is "Gma's" opera appreciation day. Or is it? We do appreciate opera. But I appreciate this gentleman in particular, he's a dear friend of mine, eldric bashful though he is not bashful at all and he's a manager at a local restaurant here in New York City and you always give me the best table. That's why I want to give you a table, a breakfast table but we've talked over the years and he has told me about his passion to be a professional opera singer and he's trained for that all of his life and it's hard work to do that and so, well, I want you to see his journey thus far. ??? It started when I was a child. Opera was one of those things that we were exposed to from the very early age. ??? we all sang. The bashfuls are known as being singers. As I developed into desiring more of a classical career, I eventually went back to grad school at Arizona state university, got my masters in opera performance. ??? the quintessential thing in America is the metropolitan opera. It is every singer's dream to grace that stage in some form or fashion. The opportunity to audition on a regular basis to have some of the best coaches, this is where it happens in this country. Ladies, follow me please. Sure. It is a very difficult career path on one's emotion, on one's finances. It takes a lot of energy and a lot of effort to be a classical opera singer. ??? but I still hold hope out to make a career out of it. ??? So, right now I'm working on the role of Alfredo. Hopefully I'll be able to perform it for an audience any time soon. Ah. Please join me, my friend, eldric bashful, everyone. I'm telling you, over the years going there and if you go to this restaurant he may break out in song, don't we have some video of what you have serenaded customers over the years. Yes, I have, yeah. It just comes to you. You feel the urge. What happens. It depends. It depends. If it's down time in the restaurant and the special occasions be more than happy to sing a song or two. What does this recognition mean to you. Oh, this is great. Oh, gosh. To be here with you, I mean, you've been such a dear, dear friend over the few years that we've known each other and I just hope something continues to come out of this because I really appreciate what you've done. Be careful what you wish for. So, we're going to have you in the commercial break warm up those beautiful vocal chords and everyone here with the met opera, thank you, opera fans that are here, really appreciate all of you being here and helping us surprise eldric. You better warm up. We got a little bit of a surprise for you right after this.

