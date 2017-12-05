Transcript for 'GMA' surprises a selfless mom with breakfast in bed

It's Friday. Yes, yes, we do. And with the great audience, we have a great mother's day surprise, too. It's time for one of our favorite events of the year. Emeril's breakfast in bed surprise. We have honored so many amazing, incredible moms over the years. This morning, a deserving mother who is the operations manager at a charter school. I love the arrow. She has no idea. There she is in her office. Emeril is right outside. Take it away, emeril. Thanks, guys. Thanks, New York. I'm actually in ft. Worth, Texas. I'm at the harmony school of innovati innovation. I am standing right outside of lea's office. She has no idea I'm here. I'll tell you what. She's an incredible mom. We have an incredible story for you. This is number 18, baby. 18. Hi, I'm looking for lea Siegel. Hi, are you lea Siegel. Hi, I'm emeril Lagasse. Can you come with me for a moment. Sure. Hi. How are you? Nice to see you. Come with me. Okay. I just wanted to -- um, show you -- that -- um -- oh, yes, you know, how are you? I'm good. You doing okay? You feeling all right? Oh. You see the cameras? I do. You know what? Because you're live on "Good morning America," right now, as we speak. Are you serious? Hi. Hello, America. That will be another surprise. Okay. We're getting a Mike on you so we can hear you. Oh, my gosh. Some of these guys you recognize? I do. Hi, guys. All right. Okay. Sorry. So let me tell you. You know why I'm here? I have an idea, because I love you. Okay. Well, thank you. You're the winner of my breakfast in bed contest. And you're about ready to find out. Come on, come on, come on. Are you ready? See all these people here? They're all here to see you. And to celebrate. Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh. So -- now, now that you got all of your -- your colleagues, cheerleaders, students. I gotta tell you. We're here this morning because of a letter that was sent to me. Okay. Okay? Okay. Robin has the story. Check it out. Dear emeril. Reporter: It was the words of a 19-year-old that grabbed our hearts. My mom is the right choice for this surprise. She could have been a statistic. A teenage mom falling through the cracks. But she work hard. Reporter: Chris Pitts salutes his mother, lea, who gave birth to him at 18. It was the two of them against the world. She stepped up to the plate. Filled both roles of mom and dad to me for a long time. Reporter: A brother and step dad would join them. She work twod zwrobs make sure I got into college. It's an unconditional love. She's pretty much a huge ball of joy. She's the mom of all moms when it comes to Chris and Bobby. But she's the mom of the school. Reporter: A mom to the school. An operations manager. She feeds hungry students. Getting them to prom and school supplies. Reporter: She gets involved in every single student. Have she's more confident in me than I am. She loves me more than I do. She loves everybody more than they love themselves. She's incredible. Someone I would be definitely proud to be like. She's worth being showed to the world. The world needs her. She's selfless. Sheers fierce. Reporter: And quietly behind the scenes, helping students in need. Stashing food and shoes for them. Organizing a secret holiday dinner for 83 families one Christmas. Just a lot of love. And presents. She often spends her own money. I can't count the number of times I have had to tell her stop. Stop spending your own money. Reporter: Another secret act of kindness. China Scott's father is F cancer. Medical bills and the crisis made it impossible for China to go. Lea steppe in. And made it happen. The hair and makeup. The shoes. The dress. From donations and her own money. My mom's words were, she looked beautiful. To be able to go out, have a xwd time with your friends, not worry about what bad things would happen tomorrow. You know -- I'm sorry. Reporter: This morning, emeril Lagasse and "Good morning America" salute the love of a son and the incredibly generous heart of his mother. I hope this helps her realize how much she is loved. And how much we appreciate all the little unspoken things and unshared things that she does every day. Surprise. Sorry, mama. We got you, miss lea. Happy mother's day. Thank you so much for prom. It means a lot. I love you. Your the best mom in the world. Twa#teammom. What do you have to say as you watched that piece? You feel a lot of love? I feel a lot of love. But I do it because I love them. Mm-hmm. Your son, Chris, is an incredible man. Yes, I'm very proud of him. I have never read a letter as the one he wrote to us. Just really, really amazing. So, your story is so moving. I know the neex New York at times square, they want to say a few things to you. New York? All right, hello, lea. Happy mother's day, first of all. What an incredible person you are. Incredible story. We applaud you and some tears here in our audience. You must be so proud of your son and -- how do you feel knowing that he thinks that you're selfless and fierce? That's very good qualities to have. But I think he's selfless and fierce. You know, he's a freshman. I'm proud of my sons. He's a freshman apt Texas Christian university. He's studying there as a freshman. We couldn't let it go without him sharing this morning with you. So as a surprise to you, too. Chris, show yourself to your mother, my friend. There he is! He's up there with all his tcu friends in purple. Chris is going to come down and join his mom. Nothing like being a son, I can tell you that, spend aing time with your mother on mother's day. It's the best feeling. Emeril, we're going to go back to you because Chris is there with his mom. We'll let you talk to them. Chris, what do you want to say to your mom right now on this moment? Um, mama, I love you to death. You know I do. And everything I do in this life is for my mama. So -- I love you forever and always. Thank you. Your youngest son, Bobby. On the baseball team. He is. He's here. Yea! Bobby, where are you? Where's Bob? Where's Bob? He's here. There he is. So -- I have to say, to you guys. Your mom is pretty amazing. Mm-hmm. What do you want to say to her? What do you want to say, Bobby? I love you very much. I knew this would mean the world to you. It does, thank you. We have asked some of the folks here to write something about you. Because you have touch sod many people in this whole auditorium here. We are going to -- oh, wait. Thank you. Amazing. Fairy god mother. You are great. We love you. A force. You're the coolest. Happy mother's day, miss lea. All right. So -- you ready for this? I'm ready. Another surprise. Okay. The basketball team. Bring out the bed, please. Come on, bring out the bed. That's right. You know, as I promised, as I promised -- there we go. I have to do breakfast if bed. Brisket and eggs Benedict. Get in the bed. All right. Guys, go ahead and join mom. Come on, guys. Join mom. All right. And now, we're going to bring in the breakfast. As the surprise. There we visit. Look at that. A real Texas breakfast for a real Texas mom. Thank you. And while we're doing that, we're going kick it back to you, New York. Oh, what an incredible thing. Oh, gosh. Can they still hear us? Yeah, they can. I wanted to ask you, your son wrote to us that he and Bobby share you with the entire student body. Did you think as the 18-year-old girl you would be the mom of two boys and that whole school? No I did not think that. But I try to treat every single student like they were mine. I'm really gad that they feel how much I love them. All of them. Well, the love from those two boys on each side of you says volumes. Zblechb the tcu kids. I love it. And you know, we're not done yet. This is not over. Emeril you have one more surprise for lea, don't you? I do, Michael. I do have another surprise. Oh, boy. I want to tell you that, our dear sponsor, dawn, is giving you a check for $5,000. Oh, my gosh. Because dawn does for you so you can do more for your family. All I want to say to all the moms out there, in America, is happy mother's day. Alda and cherry, happy mother's day to you. Back to you, New York. Happy mother's day to lea. We have to say thank you for emeril. 18th year, everybody. This is a great way to kick off mother's die weekend. We got yellow roses for all the mothers in the audience.

