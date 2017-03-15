Transcript for 'GMA' tips for boosting your business

boosting your business. Our sponsor Microsoft is all about fostering teamwork and recently helped in a rapidly expanding business improve its team management skills with tips we can all use. We work is becoming one of the hottest businesses around. Providing shared office space for companies big and small. We work is a platform for creator. It's a place where people come together to bring new things to life. Reporter: As wework grows with 129 locations all over the world, keeping all the team members on the same page can be a challenge. We've grown from say five people to 2,000 and so creating an environment where people feel really connected is super important. Reporter: Meet Carly. Carly heads a small team in new York but needs to manage other staff, scattered in different countries for wework's latest venture the creator awards so we brought in career expert maxi Mccoy to provide team management tips. Coordinating with them and making sure they understand the goals is important to me. What's going to be integral getting a good vision. You as project lead being able to define what is this big thing we're all working towards. Reporter: Another tip, define everyone's role. Make the most of everyone's skills and expertise. As the project lead you want to make sure someone knows this is what they're there to do. This is what they're there to contribute. Reporter: Finally, it can be hard to keep everyone on the same page. One of my favorite tools for making sure this happen is use Microsoft team. A hub for teamwork so you can chat with members of your team right here. If you needed to do a video call with someone in D.C., you can do or work on documents together right here and it's all in one place. Reporter: Simple steps to help this talented team get to the top. O oh, yes. Go to abcnews.com/boostingyourbusiness

