Transcript for Good Samaritans reunited with family rescued from flood

dramatic rescue in Texas that we showed you, well, good samaritans racing against time to save two children from a flooded car. Now their parents are saying thank you. Jesse palmer is here with that great story. Good morning, Jesse. Reporter: These parents have a lot to be thankful for this morning after that close call with those devastating storms. Oh, my god. It's a baby in there. Reporter: This dis the heart-stopping moment when a nightmare almost became reality. We got a baby. Reporter: Trapped inside their overturned truck. I'm backing on the roof just yelling, screaming, please get my kids out of the back of this truck. Give me the baby. Reporter: Good samaritans rushing to help. Her voice is talking to us an told us they were doing everything they could. Reporter: Racing to save the family. How everybody came together to get the doors open and to get the children out. It's mind-boggling that people were able to do that for us. Thank you. You're welcome. You're welcome. I'm glad I was there. Reporter: This is the moment Philip and Emily met two of those helpers. Thank you. Thomas Mitchell recorded that video now seen over 16 million times before jumping in to give the children cpr. I don't feel like a hero now. I just felt like I was able to help some people out. Reporter: Baby Marshall released from the hospital. You're so brave. Reporter: But big sister Addy is still recovering. She's off the breathing machine. She's still on assist but laughing and high-fiving and playing with her -- Feeding her baby. Reporter: This morning the family is grateful. We had our guardian angels with us. Reporter: Those strangers turned heroes say they were just in the right place at the right time. Words can't explain. It's just blessed to be a blessing to someone else. So happy that both Addy and Marshall are okay. The family tells us they can't wait for the good samaritans to meet Addy when she is out of the hospital. You notice in the video not just one or two people but an entire team. Thank you. To ginger with flooding in the midwest and, ginger, more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.