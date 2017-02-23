Transcript for Google reportedly to take on Uber with expansion of Waze carpool service

We are back with our big board. Rebecca Jarvis here at the table for our first story. Welcome, Rebecca. A big clash in the tech world. Google taking on Uber. Rebecca, this comes from a report in "The Wall Street journal." Google is expending its waze carpool. I know the waze navigation car tool service. Hitchhiking 2.0. Waze is the app owned by Google that lets you get from point a to point B at the fastest route and have this feature testing out in San Francisco and tel aviv that will let commuters pick up passengers for a fee, the passenger pays a small fee and they will take them from point a to point B and this is something that they've been testing out. Now they're expanding the program and it's definitely something that Uber has to think about right now because waze has 80 million users on a daily basis who are using their app and might think it is a good idea for them as well. What kind of damage could this do, Google's ride-sharing service do to Uber's bottom line. Everybody wants to know. Uber has been this exponentially company. It's a lot cheaper to take the waze app than the Uber app. From a trip from California from Oakland to San Francisco it runs you $10.57. The same trip from Oakland to San Francisco using waze is $4.50. Now, those prices as we -- as this app rolls out in a bigger way they could change a bit but it's cheaper to use waze than it is to use Uber but waze points out this is a different service. This is commuters using their services, not professional drivers. That is a pretty big difference and comes at a time when Uber is under fire including the sexual harassment allegations. The delete Uber campaign. This is certainly an opportunistic time for Google to use waze to get bigger into the market but keep in mind Google invested very early in Uber so they definitely want Uber to succeed as well. They win no matter what. Exactly. They're a winner on both sides of this, exactly. All right, thank you. And, you know, next up we'll talk about planet Earth. It is back and more stunning than ever. The new installment of the groundbreaking nature series, "Planet of Earth II" is snagging record-breaking ratings with its revolution technology capturing mind-blowing images and its executive producer is joining us now. Mike, we have to say congratulations first off and, second, this is incredible, incredible achievement by you are and your team. How hard was it to capture all this footage to make this film? Well, you say -- it's more like five years. It is hard because you just have to go to the four corners of the planet. You can't show things that people have seen before. They want to see new things. That means real endeavor, real ambition so I think it was about 50 different countries, 47 different countries, about 10 different filming expeditions and thousands and thousands of hour, days in the field waiting for animals to do what we want them to do. We don't use scripts. What's so hypnotic you get it from the animal's perspective so often. It's got to be so difficult to get that close. Well, the real breakthrough I suppose has been the technology we've been able to apply to the series and that's often what drives the innovation and the revelation in these shows. We got very excited about some new technology which is kind of miniaturization and take the cameras off the tripod and get them down in the world of the creatures and that sometimes means putting them in the hands of a hang gliding pilot and snow leopards were running for 16 months but only having that technology you can get both close and that sort of super intimate immer ifshgs experienceal view. 16 months trained on the snow leopards. Yeah, well, we had to use -- only way to film that is using these remarkable remote cameras because if you put a cameraman close, the snow leopard would just disappear and they're so secretive so we had to find particular places we knew they'd come and put cameras out and the snow leopards film themselves. Once they come into the rank of the camera the camera switches on and then films them and if you get the positioning right you get amazing footage and extraordinary stories of their lives. Sounds like a great exercise in patience to say the least but for you, Mike, what was the most incredible moment of -- I'm sure you watched a lot. What's the most incredible moment? That's always hard. Like trying to choose your favorite children. Obviously the snakes and iguana filmed in the galapagos was amazing. I did this for 0 years and never saw that amount of natural drama. I think actually if I had to choose one today anyway would be the snow leopard, they are a kind of holy grail and so difficult to film because they're so secretive, so remote. And to be able to show the audience the world that these animals live in, the struggles they face and the wonderful biology of them and natural history of them I think that's got to be one of the great achievements. David who is the narrate story doing it for 60 years says he's written snow leopards into his script dozens of times and always had to cross it out. You opened up the world for a lot of us. And "Planet Earth" airs on bbc America on Saturday nights.

