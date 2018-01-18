Transcript for Google's viral selfie art app raises privacy concerns

If only you could be here. A closer look at Google's massively popular app matching you with a look-alike piece of art shot to number one in the app store. Because more than 30 million matches have been made including these from Alyssa Milano, Selma Blair and Sarah Silverman. Some are raising privacy concerns and Diane Macedo, you're here with more on that. Good morning to you. I know you played with these the other day and clearly you weren't alone. This app is captivating people all over the country. Except in Texas and Illinois. The feature isn't available in those two states and now we're learning more about the privacy reasons for that and why some are now wondering what's Google doing with all that data. It's the app that's redefining the term self-portrait. Arts and culture lets them see themselves as famous works of art and as simple as snapping a self-23i and it turns your picture into a unique string of data called a faceprint. Google compares that faceprint to its database of thousands of works of art from more than 1500 museums around the world and then it shows your picture perfect match. But this morning, there are new concerns about what Google could be doing with all that data. Alyssa Milano treeing anyone suspicious of just surrendering your facial recognition to Google or are we confident they have that at this point? Even if the photo is deleted that data, the mathematical face print of you might survive well into the future. Reporter: The feature is currently only available in the U.S. But not in Texas or Illinois. Two states that have strict laws go facial recognition technology. Google tells ABC news, we discard the photos after matches are made. They are not retained for any purpose. And Google also pointed us to the terms of use that everyone has to approve to use that selfie feature and they Tate that the company won't use the photo for anything but a match and won't keep that after the match is made. Sure, sure, sure. I accept, I accept. You keep saying Texas and I will say Illinois out. Why? You can't use facial recognition, iris scans in order to determine someone's identity without their concept in those two states so Google hasn't addressed this directly but the theory is they're just playing it safe and so not making -- When you accept you give concept. The theory is maybe they're just trying to play it safe by not venturing into that. I tried this and the first photo I gave it a shot. This is photo number two. That's a good one. My daughter Elliott got that same one. She did? Okay. But the second match, a bald man with a braid on the side. I want to see George's. That's what I want to see. I think it would be interesting.

