Transcript for GOP delays health care vote due to McCain surgery

obamacar on hold. Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell is delaying any vote after learning about John McCain's surgery. Gloria Riviera is in Washington covering all things health care. Reporter: This morning, the it's senator John McCain who knows a thing or two about stirring up the political pot, inadvertently doing so. McCain is at home in Arizona this morning. He's recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. His office says he's in good spirits. We know he's tough. He tweeted he looks forward to getting back to work. His colleagues are eager for his return in the midst of this heating debate over health care. McCain potentially holding one of those critical yes votes. The votes needed to pass the bill, the better care act. Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell wanted to have a vote this week but has announced they'll defer consideration while McCain recovers. It gives Republicans what they desperately want. Here time to mobilize in hopes of swaying those on the fence. McCain has had problems with aspects of the bill. But he's said Obamacare must go. Asked recently whether a quick passage in the senate was possible, McCain would on the say if pigs could fly. Dan? Paula? Typical McCain fashion indeed. Gloria, thank you very much. For much more, let's bring in Jon Karl, who will host "This week" later this morning. Good morning. Good morning. Given up a tall the developments in the health care debate, what in your view are the odds of this thing passing? I think that gets back to the question of pigs flying. I have spoken over the weekend with a top official in the white house, who told me that they still believe that this will pass. They still believe that they can get this thing through the senate. That said, Dan, it is hard for me to see how they get there. You already have two Republicans who are firmly in the no camp. Susan Collins, who I'll talk to on "This week." And Rand Paul. For very different reasons. One on the moderate side. One of the conservative side. There are only 52 Republican senators inspect they can't afford to lose a single additional senator. There are at least eight who have expressed strong reservations, if not opposition to the bill. The white house says they believe they can get it done. They belief that pigs can fly, that's right, Jon. Our new poll, president trump's approval rating, 36%. How do you foresee this impacting his ability to goench going forward? Well, you know, the issue is he still is vz haz a strong approval rating among Republicans. Republicans still control the senate and the house. The president has failed so far to reach out to get -- to reach out to anybody who was not already supporting him. He's failed to -- to win support among Democrats, both in congress and in the country at large. And that's a problem. When he wants to get significantly ambitious legislation passed. Not just health care, which they could jam through if they get all the Republicans on board. But things like infrastructure spending. Tax reform. These are ambitious plans that will require support from Democrats. So far, he's not showing an ability to do that. The poll does have bright spots for trump. This number sticks out. The number of Republicans and republican-lean I republican-leaning people that think the Russians influenced the election, that number has gone down. What do you make of that? The president's supporters, you saw it in the piece by David Wright, the president's supporters have become numb to all of the talk about Russia. Clearly have become sick of it. Don't believe it. That's baked in -- into the cake. This is fascinating. No matter what developments come out in the story, it doesn't seem to change public opinion on the Russia story. Those who oppose the president believe there is cleave evidence he was colluding. Those that support him think the story is nonsense. The poll is not flattering for Democrats, either, only 37% saying the Democrat party stands for something. It should be. The majority of the country believe that Democrats stand for nothing more than opposinging Donald Trump. Only a third believe they have their own plan. That's a problem. The Democrats have to stand for something beyond simply opposing the president. We should say congratulations, president Karl. You were voted the president of the white house correspondents' association. We salute you, president Karl. Hail to the chief. Thank you very much. It's an honor. It's a very important, difficult job right now. We'll see how it goes. If there's one man for the office, we know it's you, Jonathan Karl. He's go one of one with Adam Schiff and Jay seculo. More on the battle over health care. All coming up on "This week." Right here on ABC news with president Jon Karl. We do move on now to the new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.