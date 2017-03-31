GOP under fire over Russia investigation, health care fallout

ABC News' Jon Karl reports on calls for House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes, R-Calif., to step aside and Trump's targeting of conservative Republicans on Twitter.
2:06 | 03/31/17

