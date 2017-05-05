Transcript for GOP health care bill moves to Senate

Let's talk about the political fallout with Matthew dowd and he's joined us from Miami. A real split screen yesterday after that vote. You had president trump and the Republicans there, they were celebrating at the white house. You had the Democrats can cheering on the floor of the house after losing the votes saying Republicans are going to pay. How do you assess the political fallout? Well, I actually thought it was somewhat unseemly on both sides in the middle of this. You all mentioned the Kentucky derby. It seems both sides are in the first turn and they're already drinking mint juleps thinking it's the end of this thing. We have much more to go on the political side of this. I think right now this is a huge negative for the Republican party. But it's a year and a half from election day. We don't know what's going to happen in the senate in this but as of today, it's an anchor for Republican candidates. Yeah, because this bill passed through the house yesterday. As we said with one vote to spare even though right now it polls in a very negative way. A lot of Republicans under fire for this. You had even some house Republicans yesterday saying, yeah, we voted for this bill. We don't think it's very good. George, the amazing thing is is that Donald Trump and the GOP have managed to do something president Obama couldn't do which is make Obamacare popular. Obamacare today is popular by a majority of the vote today. When you look at the process of this, the fact they didn't present the bill early enough for people to read, they didn't do a cbo score and rushed it through. All of the process as well Tom talked about the substance is going to cause a huge political problem. We don't know what the national is going to be but it is an anchor regardless of what the senate does Democrats will hang it on Republicans in the fall of 2018. What's the best case for president trump at this point right now? Does he need to sign this into law or does he need that early victory in the house to give him momentum? Well, I think he needed an early victory to demonstrate he can actually get something passed because he hasn't done anything major in the house of representatives or the senate yet. He needed that. But in the end that's going to fade away. I actually think he needs to put together a series of victories on a lot of different things and maybe they think it will break through the dam and can do a lot of other things they want to do but right now I don't think this is going to benefit Donald Trump much in the long term. More on "This week." See you then. Dangerous storms hitting the

