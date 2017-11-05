Transcript for GOP lawmakers speak out on James Comey's firing

Comey's firing took much of the president's own party by surprise. Some Republicans are backing his decision, but at least a dozen say it raises concerns. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is on capitol hill with new reporting. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, the president's decision to fire the FBI director this morning is dividing even his own party, at least 12 senate Republicans are voicing questions and concerns, even the Republican leading the senate's Russia investigation says it makes no sense. And now the Republican chair of the house oversight committee is asking the justice department to investigate the firing. Now, on the other side of the aisle Democrats are demanding a special prosecutor take over the Russia investigation, even some Republicans I've talked with seem open to the idea but, robin, Republican leaders aren't budging. And a little bit more on that, because these calls from the Democrats and there are some Republicans as well but having the special prosecutor step in perhaps. Reporter: Yeah, and this fight is brewing, robin. Some Democrats say they will oppose the president's pick for the next FBI director unless that special prosecutor is appointed. Now, Democrats can threaten. They can delay but that's about it. Confirmation requires just a simple senate majority and the Republicans have that. Robin. All right, Mary, thank you.

