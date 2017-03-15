GOP leaders defend healthcare plan after CBO analysis

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the GOP has "an obligation to keep our promises" while Vice President Mike Pence fired back at the CBO analysis that estimates 52 million would be uninsured over 10 years.
2:56 | 03/15/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for GOP leaders defend healthcare plan after CBO analysis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

