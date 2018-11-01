Transcript for GOP retirements could indicate 'storm is brewing'

All right, Mary, thank you. More on that from our chief political analyst Matthew dowd and, Matt, presidents always lose seats in midterm elections, Democrat president, Clinton and Obama lost a lot in their first midterms, of course, George W. Bush did as well but now you've got 19 retimes in the house, more than 30 open seat, it's only January. One of several dire signs for the Republicans. Yes, as ginger likes to point out when a weather storm is brewing there's indicators that tell us what's going to happen. Barometric pressure, precipitation levels, wind speed, the same is true when a political storm is brewing. And one of those key indicators is retirements and the retirements that have happened thus far especially in key seats around the country tell us a storm is brewing. The other indicator, George, is the president's job approval. The president tweeted this morning about a poll talking about the economy. It looks like we lost our satellite connection to Matthew dowd. Sorry about that. We'll move on. We will. We will moven to the outrage at a school board meeting caught on camera. A teacher handcuffed, arrested after asking why the superintendent got a raise but teachers did not. This morning, we are hearing from both sides and ABC's Steve osunsami has the latest for us. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. This has teachers across the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.