Transcript for How a government shutdown could affect Americans

because it could have a major impact on millions. For more we bring in Tom llamas. Good morning. Break it all down. Reporter: We just heard from Mary and Jon, the blame game is on in D.C. About this potential shutdown but the ones who stand to lose the most are the American people. Let's take a closer look. First up the American economy. Back in 013 the last time a shutdown it happened it cost the economy $1.5 billion a day. Why? Government funds are put on hold. If they hut down two things you don't have to worry about mail and air travel. But if there is a shutdown the last time this happened in 2013 nearly 800,000 federal employees were without pay. More than a million delayed P paychecks including service members who aren't paid until later. Looking to buy a home yourn could be put on hold because of those government funds that aren't up and running, now, in case you were wondering, members of congress, will they still get paid? The ones responsible for the shutdown, of course, they will still get their paychecks because their salaries are written into permanent law and in case anyone is wondering essential military services will be still up and running even if there is a shutdown. The president tweeting.

