-
Now Playing: Donald Trump the businessman didn't always 'Buy American'
-
Now Playing: President Trump on the world stage
-
Now Playing: President Trump says North Korea has 'gotta behave'
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump promises to build a wall
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Earth Day
-
Now Playing: American Airlines confrontation caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Countdown to Trump's 100th day in office
-
Now Playing: Possible government shutdown on the horizon
-
Now Playing: Rescued Tennessee teenager Elizabeth Thomas rests at home with her family
-
Now Playing: Balancing need for questioning and healing in first days after kidnapped Tennessee teen found
-
Now Playing: Police officer fights to get back on the force after tragic accident
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner opens up about her relationship with her kids
-
Now Playing: Obsession with beauty and how it can become a sickness
-
Now Playing: Actor Chris Pratt receives a star on Hollywood's 'Walk of Fame'
-
Now Playing: How to make chef George Duran's Spanish tortilla with veggies
-
Now Playing: Rosario Dawson opens up about 'Unforgettable'
-
Now Playing: How the White House may respond to China and North Korea
-
Now Playing: Beyonce wins Peabody for 'Lemonade'
-
Now Playing: Finalists in Goldfish's stop-motion animation video contest announced on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Starbucks barista flips out over new Unicorn frappuccino