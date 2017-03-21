Transcript for Government warns of 'one-ring' phone scam

We're back with our big board and start with a one ring phone scam that could cost you big. The government warning Americans about scammers who dial your number then wait for you to call back so they can charge you. ABC news fixer Stephanie Zimmermann, I love that title, you are a fixer. Going to get to the bottom of this. So, tell us what's going on here. Yeah, this is a scam that's targeting cell phone users around America and showed up a couple of years ago and now making a comeback. These are overseas scam artists that use auto dialers to call people's cell phones and let it ring once or twice and they're hoping that you'll be curious enough to call back. If you do you end up with a big international calling charge on your bill and sometimes when you call back, they keep you on hold and then you're stuck with an even bigger charge. And, Steph, it can happen to anybody. What should people look out for? Yeah, well, it's tough because the area codes that they use and you can see them here, they really resemble U.S. Area codes but they are overseas and they're often in the caribbean. So when you look at your phone bill you'll see something like premium international calling charge and it's a lot like an old scam where they call and they say, you know, you won a prize and have to call back this number in order to win and it's an overseas call but this time they're calling it, letting it ring once and preying on the fact that people are curious and want to return that call. You might not recognize that number and oh, let me hit it back. If you do get caught what should you do? Yeah, well, if you're scammed call your wireless carrier and ask them to remove the charge from your bill then file a complaint with the federal communications commission and the federal trade commission. You know, some of these carriers will have call blocking but really the thing to remember is to never return any unfamiliar dropped call. If it's somebody that you know, a legitimate person who calls you and the call is dropped, don't worry, they'll call you back. I like that philosophy. Half the people are so mad at me for calling back and I know the number. That's the crazy thing? That's a different story. Stephanie, thank you. Your phone bill could go up but your grocery bill could be going down. Good news for shoppers everywhere. You may have noticed your bills shrinking and the retailers are fighting to keep customers in and Rebecca Jarvis is at wegmans in New Jersey. What type of items are showing the biggest price drops for consumers? Reporter: You're seeing the biggest drops on the staples. Your meat, poultry, and here we found this Greek yogurt used to be 89 cents, this year it's now 69 cents but it's all the grocery store we'll be finding the deals. The bean, the legumes, black bean, these used to be 79 cents last year, now 65 cents for a can of beans and it's not just the goods thaw might use to make something, you can also have the premade goods, for example, this tomato basil sauce we found here used to be $1.19 a jar, now a few months later it is 99 cents a jar. We're not complaining. Why is this happening now, though, Rebecca? So, the reason this is happening now, robin is that there's more competition from those companies like the Amazons and Walmarts of the worm that have gotten into the grocery game and seeing these deals all overth place. We found eggs at Costco. A year ago 18 would have run you $3.61. Now that same container of eggs is $1.79 and at safeway we found steaks, New York strip steaks for less than $5 a pound. This is all about competition. Everybody is trying to undercut everybody else on price and make that experience something that the shopper wants to come and enjoy. Are there any other shoppers there this morning but you? I'm curious. So empty there. Believe it or not, well, we kind of -- we got some people out of the way for the shot but there are shoppers and believe it or not I would like to come shop at this time of the day. It's very easy access. Must have opened the doors for you. Great time to complete the list, Rebecca, thanks as always. What a might in the

