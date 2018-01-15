Transcript for Fifth-grader echoes Martin Luther King Jr. with her own 'dream' speech

king Jr. Fifth dprader tchanori Kone is one of the winners of his contest. She's a powerhouse. In Dr. King's I have a dream speech he said I have a dream that one day right here in Alabama, little black boys and little black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and girls as sisters and brothers. I believe only if the these children who are joining hands are not hungry, have had a good night's sleep in a decent home sh and have received the best education and the best health care they'll be able to say that Dr. King's dream has really come true. Thank you. Thank you, tchanori. And her mom join us live from Houston. Thank you for joining us. Such a powerful speech. How did it feel to win? Thank you. Well, it felt amazing. When I heard Gregory all my taemps and my friends, they just stood up. They yelled. I was like, oh, my gosh, wow. Well, for good reason. Talk about what it was about Dr. King that inspired you to make this speech. What it was was like, I was looking around at my community, and I saw a loot of homeless people, living in tents under the bridge. And I looked on TV. And I thought, no one's really doing anything about this. Wow. Right, and as we did a little research for the speech about Dr. Martin Luther king, he talk about some of the same issues that were going on in his time. And she was able to identify that they were still going on today. I can see the pride in your eyes. Oh. I'm over the moon. I don't know if proud is the word. I'm just so excited for her. You should be. What's next for you, tchanori? Repeat that? What's next, tchanori, for you? What's next for you? Well, I think I will continue public speaking. I think I'll decide to become an attorney or a comedian. Well, you just proved you can be hired either way. Thank you both very much. A terrific speech. Thank you for joining us.

