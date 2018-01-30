Transcript for Grammys president: Women need to 'step up'

Robin, now to new backlash over the grammys. #Grammyssomale trending after only nine awards went to women and the president of the academy saying women need to, quote, step up. Now, critics are calling on him to step down and T.J. Holmes is here and, T.J., women in the music industry are fighting back. We were talking about this before the show, because them are fighting words what he said to a lot of people. Neil portnow is his name and he was asked after the awards show about women and the lack of diversity and nominees and winners and what can women do next year to push forward and this is what he said that got attention. It has to begin with women who have the creativity in their heart answer souls who want to be munitions, engineer, producers and want to be part of the industry on the executive level to step up B think they would be welcome. A lot of people took issue, in particular pink made a comment that a lot of people rallied around and posted this, women don't need to step up. Women have been stepping up since the beginning of time. Women step up every year against all odds. He did go on in the next sentence to acknowledge brick walls and actually say we need to make sure the welcome mat is obvious for everyone but a lot of people saw step up and it was too late. Maybe it was like step forward and ready to take you in but stepping up means we have to do something more than what we're doing right now? Anna we haven't done it. Exactly. This is what I want to leave everybody with. 91% of all grammy nominees the past six years have been men, 91% and that very fleckive of an imbalance in the industry at the top of the charts. I just got chills. We got to do something about that. Huge imbalance. We hear Adele, lady gaga, they rule so so at the top of the charts such an imbalance. The change needs to happen at the top. You stepped up on that report. You got it, hey, these two, I was in there. In my dressing room, so if I say this -- 100% true. He caught me in the hallway on the way down. Ooh, it's okay. You should have talked to me to protect you but great job. We appreciate that.

