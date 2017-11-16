Transcript for Greta Gerwig opens up about 'Lady Bird' live on 'GMA'

Greta Gerwig. Her new movie "Lady bird" is a coming of age film inspired by her own life. Take a look. My name is lady bird. Well, actually it's not and it's ridiculous. Call me lady bird like you said you would. You should go to city college with your work ethic and jail and back to city college and maybe pull yourself back up and -- Aaagh! Well, you see we love it already. We love it. I'm looking at your reaction. You're really into this. I know. This is awesome. Congratulations on this film. Thank you. This your first time behind the camera as a director an writer and have you been surprised by the reaction this has been getting? It's getting a lot of incredible buzz? It's so amazing because I just know how much love everyone put into it who made it from like every single actor to the P.A.S to the vp and just feels like getting it back is what you make it for and you never know but it feels amazing. And you've been in front of the camera obviously but how is it to be behind the camera. My favorite thing I've ever done. I love it so much. Really? There's nothing more thrilling than watching great actors say things that you wrote and bring them to life. It's so exciting. And it's a tumultuous time in Hollywood right now. You're coming out as one of the top female directors this year so you feel like the movement is going into the right direction. Definitely. I've had the privilege of talking to other directors like Patty Jenkins who made "Wonder woman" and Sofia cop low who made "Beguiled" and there are such incredible women directors and feel like this is the moment to shine a big spotlight on them. I want you to explain something -- Yes, and I -- no doubt. I want you to explain and I told the audience before they need to see this movie and the reason why, I want you to explain it. You said you want them to call their mom after they watch this film. Yes, well, I want them to call their mops and the mom, I want them to call the daughters. It's a mother/daughter love story that has a lot of conflict but how much love there is and how rich that relationship is and it's funny, but I think it will also make you kind of cry and call your mom. Has a lot of heart. Yeah. So what was your mom's reaction when she saw it? She loved it. She was gash I mean she know what's real and what's not real and she totally was like I -- I wanted to jump out of the car when we had that conversation. Either one of us could have done that. But I tell you what it is a 2002 inspired soundtrack and had to call David Matthews to use his song "Crash into me". What did he say. I wrote him a letter because I'm sort of old-fashioned and wrote Dave Matthews a letter. Alanis Morissette and Justin Timberlake a letter and it was all like dear Mr. Timberlake and they all were so generous and wonderful and said yes and I'm so grateful to them because it makes the movie feel like it takes place in that time. I'm glad they said yes. I'm glad you're behind the camera. This is really amazing. Congratulations, Greta. You can see "Lady bird."

