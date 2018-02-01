Transcript for Gretchen Carlson named chairwoman of Miss America in shakeup

We switch gears, big change for miss America. Former winner Gretchen Carlson who led the charge against sexual harassment at Fox News has been chosen to chair the pageant after its own harassment scandal becoming the first miss America to lead the organization. ABC's linsey Davis with the story. Good morning, I can't sing so I'll spare you, here she is, miss America's new chairman, Gretchen Carlson. In 1989 she was crowned miss America, this morning not only does she have a new crown but she's making history. ??? Miss America ??? Reporter: For the first time ever, a woman is in charge of the miss America organization. Miss America is Gretchen Carlson. Reporter: Former miss America 1989 Gretchen Carlson confirmed her new role with this tweet saying, honored to move this iconic program forward with so many amazing volunteers. The historic new role for Carlson comes on the heels of Sam Haskell's resignation over leaked e-mails exposing alleged crude, sexist and derogatory comments about contestants and winners. The fallout for the 96-year-old pageant has been significant with several keyboard members resigning as well. 2013 miss America Mallory Hagan targeted by Haskell for her weight and love life spoke out on "Good morning America." So I really think this is an opportunity to see how women can come togetherupport each other, rise up, take over the things that they want to see happen and move forward. Reporter: In an open letter 50 former winners spoke out about the culture of abuse and demanded Haskell step down. Carlson is no stranger to this culture of abuse. Saying she experienced it firsthand at Fox News. You fear you're not going to be believed. You'll lose your job. Reporter: Before the #metoo she went public with allegations of sexual harassment and later settled a lawsuit for $20 million against Roger Ailes. In addition to Carlson's new title three former miss Americas are now joining the board so quite a makeover from top to bottom. Smart choice, thanks, linsey. Did you see this stunning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.