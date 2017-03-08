Transcript for Groundbreaking study on gene editing in human embryos

Going to turn to the other top story in our morning rundown. That scientific breakthrough, American scientists for the first time have successfully eliminated a genetic disease from human embryos. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with those details. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This is a milestone that could one day erase hereditary conditions. Researchers led by a team in Oregon fixed a disease causing gene in human embryos. The research targeted a heart defect but experts say in the future the same approach could potentially prevent a whole list of inheritable diseases and if that embryo develops into a person, not only do they not have the condition, they also won't pass it on to their kids. Still the revelation is raising ethical concerns that the science may one day be used to create designer babies but the biggest question now is safety and while she's embryos did well they were destroyed early on so we need a lot more research before we know how viable this really is in the long run. Still much work to be done but still at this point. Always. All right. Diane, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.