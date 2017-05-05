Transcript for Three guacamole recipes for Cinco de Mayo

showdown featuring guacamole or avocados, I'm sorry, great audience mens to help us get it started making guacamole. Absolutely. Cinco de mayo. Yeah. Hey. Official spokesperson for our sponsor avocados from Mexico, we welcome you, we love avocados. Nothing bet ever on this day or any day. On any day. We have a delicious spin on classic guacamole. Avocado guacamole. I keep mixing them up and three blindfolded audience members and they're going to give a paste and see if they can tell us what the special ingredient is. All right, ready, go. Give it a taste. Really let it marinate. Roll around that palette. Mm-mm. All right. You can take your blindfold off. Do you know what it is? Black beans? I don't see a black bean to be found in there. Some kind of pine nuts. Pine nuts. Is it cumin? Cumin. No? Neither? Tah-dah. It is -- Really. So it's not onion, garlic and jalapeno raw. It's roasted. When you roast those it makes it smoky. Enhances the flavor and changes the flavor profile. Continue to eat. Save me some, okay? Save me some. Now over here. You have a really fun way to feed folks fast. They're coming to your Cinco de mayo party. How do you do it? So, you know, we Mexicans love tossing the half vic and you always have an extra half and you can use anything at home. Here we have tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad. Makes for a light meal. You know we love a mpetition. Lady, we'll do a competition. You heard the ingredients. This is Sharon and Monica. You are playing for this lovely golden avocado trophy, so take this very seriously. All right, ladies, ready, set, go. Taken two different things from the top. Uh-oh. Putting three things -- Yeah. I like this. Something in black olives. I think both winners in my -- There is only one golden avocado, Michael. Right. All right. Thank you, ladies.

