Transcript for New guidelines to help prevent peanut allergies

??? Time for the download. The soaring statistics on peanut allergies, researchers from the American college of allergy, asthma and immunology found that peanut allergies in American kids increase 21% in the last 7 years. Here's with what you need is Dr. Tania Elliott, chief medical officer at ehe. Tania, happy to have you. What is going on that we're seeing this huge rise in peanuts? We were discussing in the break I don't think cave men were allergic to peanuts, why now. Parents were told not to into inthose deuce them to kids until they're over 2 then the immune system is exposed to something brand-new, it says, oh, ply gosh, this is something foreign and develops an allergic response. We should introduce peanuts early and then we would avoid the problem. A stud DI was done with kids that were at high risk for developing peanut allergies so half of them were introduced to it very early on then the other half of it were introduced in the delayed response at 2 and up. The kids introduced to it after the age of 2, 17% of them developed peanut allergies. The ones introduced early on only 2%. What do the guidelines say. They support early introduction of peanut into the diet. With Halloween coming up a time when a lot worry about peanut allergies what can we do around Halloween? Yeah, so Halloween could be scary for kids with peanut allergies. Really important to read labels. I say when in doubt, throw it out. And always carry your epipen with you at all time. Dr. Tania Elliott with really useful advice. You may have saved some lives this morning. Great to meet you. Thanks for coming on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.