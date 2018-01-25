Transcript for Gymnast accuser of Larry Nassar reacts to his sentence

We're joined by one of the champions you saw in that piece, Mattie Larson. Thanks for joining us. When you heard the judge yesterday say to Nassar, I've just signed your death warrant, did you think justice had been served? For him, yes. Absolutely. He will never be able to have the chance or the opportunity to do what he did ever again. It just won't happen. Your statement in court was so powerful. What was it like to confront him face-to-face? It was like probably the most intense situation of my life, emotionally. I felt every type of way. I felt sick. I felt like I was going to faint at first. I didn't -- I told John I wasn't going to do it. You weren't going to do it? No. I wasn't going to testify. I didn't want to. I didn't want to put myself through it. I didn't think I was capable then literally on Sunday I decided after going over it a lot and talking through it with my sister and a lot of tears and realizing that it's what I need to do. It's the least thing I could after all that had happened to me, the least I could do was tell my story so it couldn't happen to other girls. How did it feel when you were telling it? It felt like I was beginning to get my power back. Well, it was an incredibly powerful statement. Try to help people understand how something like this could go on for so long. You said he even had a kind of charm. Uh-huh. I feel like it was like -- there were so many contributing factor that is kind of made it like the perfect formula, perfect cocktail for someone like him to thrive. I'm still -- I'm still possessing it but it was a systemic problem and he was just a piece of the puzzle. It was a combination of the wrong people in charge and neglecting things that needed to be done legally and didn't do them. It was a combination of us being abused mentally, emotionally and physically from our coaches and him being the only one that seemed -- seemed to offer a helping hand to smile, to care. We were desperate for some love, at least I was. I was desperate. That takes us right to the karolyis. We saw you speak about your time at the ranch there in the piece as well and at one point you even faked an injury or injured yourself. Yes. So you could be brought home. Yes, it was at home -- actually did it at home. My flight was the next morning -- my flight was at 6:30 and had to get up at 4:30 in the morning, it was 10 or 11:00 P.M. I was crying, panicking, didn't want to G I was taking a bath. It wasn't even a hard decision in my mind. I just turned on survival mode and I was about 15 or 16 and it happened so quickly, I said to myself there is no way -- there's no way I am stepping foot there this week. I am not. So you bumped your own head. So I bumped my own head. I made it -- I tried to make it seem like I had slipped in our family's bathroom and fallen. I did not actually slip. I faked it. I splashed wear on the floor, I sat down on the floor and I banged my head as hard as a could to ensure I got a bump and that my parents could hear the bang. That sounds so desperate, swie couldn't you say anything? I didn't -- it wasn't an option tore me. I didn't know I could like -- I didn't have a voice. I didn't -- I would get in trouble if I said I didn't sleep well at night to my coaches. I would get in trouble if I said I wasn't feeling well. The abuse had been going on for so long and I was -- I was dark I was a shell of a child. I was empty. It's so painful to hear that, John. I know you think a lot more action should be taken against the karolyis. Well, I think at the very least there needs to be a full-blown investigation. I mean, the ranch is, you know -- was put forth by usa gymnastics where gold medalists were made but if you believe the allegations of these women, which I do, it was a house of horrors where, you know, this doctor -- at the ranch in the evening if you needed something, you called Larry. He was allowed to go into their room and molest them in their rooms. He molested these girls, you know, and these are the best America has to offer every day. Sometimes twice a day and literally no one was watching. Mattie, it's so great to hear you're getting your power back. What do you want to happen next. I want to find out how this could have possibly happened. I 110% should never have met this man -- he should have never been in my life. Something went wrong. They were -- there were allegations of him molesting girls in 1997. It's over 20 years ago. I was a toddler. Just crazy. Thank you for sharing your story this morning. Much more from his victims 20 survivors sharing their story on a special "20/20" at 10:00 eastern right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.