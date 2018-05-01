{"id":52149021,"title":"Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out from prison on murder conviction","duration":"3:54","description":"Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, claimed her daughter was seriously ill and wheelchair-bound since childhood, speaks in a network exclusive to ABC News about her mother's death.","url":"/GMA/video/gypsy-rose-blanchard-speaks-prison-murder-conviction-52149021","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}