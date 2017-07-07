Transcript for Hackers target US nuclear power plants

ABC news learning that hackers have targeted some of the nation's nuclear power plants, concerns this morning that another country could be involved and ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest now from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Amy, good morning. FBI and homeland security officials have sent a warning to the nation's nuclear power plants and other utility companies after a series of hacks since may. Administration officials tell ABC news they targeted corporate computers of a number of companies that run nuclear power plants including wolf creek power plant in Kansas. Wolf creek declined to comment on security issues to us but emphasized there has been no operational impact on their facility. The real concern is about the motive for these hacks, which in some cases targeted engineers would work at the facilities, the critical question this morning were they probing looking for a way in to perhaps shut down operations and sabotage these plants or threaten them and blackmail them for cash, Amy? Pierre, we mentioned that U.S. Officials believe another country may be behind this. Do we know which country we're talking about? Reporter: Sources emphasize it's still early in the investigation. But forensic experts suspect it was a nation involved. Some offs suspect it may have originated in Russia but too early for confirmation. We appreciate it. Thank you.

