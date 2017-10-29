Transcript for Halloween by the numbers

Adrienne is off this morning. We brought in a ringer. A real ringer. Tony Reali. What's popping? It's the Halloween edition of "Pop news." First, the spookiest part. The stats. The numbers according to the national retail federation. Americans will spend more than $2 billion on candy. You kind of guested that. Does anyone want to guess how many pieces of candy corn will be given out? 36 trillion. Gazillions. Millions. 9 billion. 9 billion pieces of candy corn. That's enough to circle the moon 21 times. Any guesses on the state that spends the the most on candy? This is morning. California. Oregon. State of Oregon. $40 per person. I used to live there. We eat a lot of candy. I think a road trip is necessary. What's going on in Oregon? 46% of the U.S. Carve pumpkins. There are 500 seeds in the average pumpkin. Wow. Your friends will be very impressed with that fact. 16% of pet owners will dress their fur babies in costumes. Only 16%. I don't know what the other 84 pgt are doing. That number seems so low that we shouted out viewers to send pictures. We got a deluge, a cornucopia. Most popular, a hot dog. And a pumpkin. And lions. And pirates. And devils. Oh, my. Notice how they're all dogs. Oh, one cat. I was waiting iffer the labradoodle dressed as Dan Harris. 10% barkier. I know he's out there. It's happening. Hollywood is in the spirit. Check out Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford dazzling at the annual casamigo party. 70s disco glory. Kim Kardashian was also there. She did her best Cher impression with Jonathan. Cher tweeted her approval. So sharing is caring. That's Hollywood. What about America's media elite? Fake news. From back when Hollywood was first invented. That's rob Marciano as a baseball player. Uh huh. New York Yankees. That uniform got a lot of work at games. Cecilia Vega, very impressive. Real eyelashes obviously. Dedication to character. Dan Harris, you're somewhere in here. I don't know which one. My mother says I'm Frankenstein. I don't know what she meant by that. And I'm wearing lipstick here. I think. As any good '80s punk rocker was. I wish I went with the flock of sea gulls hair do. Who are you? I don't know where Ron Claiborne was anywhere. It's on dear type. You want to say trick-or-treat for this one. You have to find out who is giving out the greatest deals. This is a zombie frappuccino from Starbucks. And sprinkles, their boom box of cup cakes. Gnat whapts we have. Thank you very much. You want the red velvet? Yes. You were snacking the entire show. You don't get any of these. Ron was hitting the candy Korns early. Tony, thank you for having us. Thank you for being here.

