Transcript for Halloween security increased amid suspected serial killer manhunt

Back now with a community on edge ts Halloween. Tampa police are still searching for a possible serial killer ramping up their presence as kids get ready to trick-or-treat. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Tampa with more. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Tampa police will be saturating this Seminole heights neighborhood tonight. The mayor and chief will be out there as well trick-or-treating with children doing what they can to assure this community that they'll be safe tonight. This morning, Tampa police gearing up for a big night with the possible serial killer still on the loose they're planning on a massive show of force on Halloween. So we're heading back out into the Seminole heights neighborhood. Reporter: For weeks now master patrol officer Bob Barrett has been on nightly patrols in hey, guys, are you heading home? Reporter: Checking on neighbors. We're passing by the spot where Benjamin Mitchell was killed. How tough is that to see on a regular basis? That's why we're out there. Makes us remember why we are out here. We want this guy. Reporter: The victims, Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa and Anthony naiboa murdered within ten days and a half mile of each other. No sign of the killer. I'm mad. And this community is mad and we're not resting until we hunt this person down. Reporter: Police desperately searching for the person of interest spotted on this surveillance walking in the direction of one of the crime scenes and running away from it minutes later. Police say the tips have been pouring in but they haven't found him yet. With hordes of families and children hitting the streets for Halloween. I'm not going to let them. It's not worth candy for their life. Reporter: Both the may your and chief will be in Seminole heights. We want those kids to be able to go trick-or-treating safely and we want those families in that thaneighborhood to know they're safe and we're with them. Reporter: The mayor wants people out here in groups tonight. It's also a little cold. By Florida standards it's about 50 federal governments and officer Barrett who we rode around with says he hopes the dip in temperature will help clear out the streets a little bit earlier than Normal. Michael. All right. Thank you. Victor.

