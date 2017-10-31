-
Now Playing: Tampa residents staying armed while killer is on the loose
-
Now Playing: Tampa neighborhood killer still on the loose
-
Now Playing: 'Stranger Things 2' stars judge Halloween costume contest
-
Now Playing: Teen surfer rescues drowning boater
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey faces fallout after sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Legal implications of Russia investigation, 1st charges
-
Now Playing: Trump's attorney reacts to Russia investigation charges
-
Now Playing: What's next for Manafort, Gates amid federal charges
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Russia investigation charges
-
Now Playing: Former Trump adviser lied to FBI about dealings with Russians
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Donna Karan apologizes for defending Harvey Weinstein, saying 'that's not me'
-
Now Playing: Opera singer who had 2 lung transplants performs duet with donor's daughter
-
Now Playing: Chris Hemsworth said his 3 kids want to be Wonder Woman for Halloween
-
Now Playing: Dick Van Dyke apologizes for his cockney accent in 'Mary Poppins'
-
Now Playing: Teens' Halloween prank sparks controversy
-
Now Playing: Navy SEALS under investigation in death of Green Beret
-
Now Playing: YouTube star Yolanda Gampp demonstrates how to make her candy apple cake
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' anchors star in a Halloween fairy tale movie
-
Now Playing: Chris Hemsworth dishes on 'Thor: Ragnarok' and the upcoming 'Avengers' film
-
Now Playing: How to make a scary face pancake