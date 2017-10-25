Halloween trees are a spooky holiday hit

More
The "GMA" anchors discuss the growing trend of people decorating artificial trees for Halloween and reveal the "GMA" Halloween tree.
1:14 | 10/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Halloween trees are a spooky holiday hit
Cobwebs abortionists and go see in the aria but British handed if you've heard it all may Halloween tree would following treatment. Oh yeah. Yeah. Nall and what do you all anybody else remember her country I love to generate a Halloween tree. There it. Honestly I do for every holiday it's a treaty keeps on giving every season we just put it up every seat Q and make its full and the children that their maiden name have a ball. Not once a year trend setter it is I think. At a pat as its growing up I think it says here about 20% from last year Halloween treat. I think a crew worked really hard on page GM may Halloween. Okay. How compared change you're hollow. Burden on top he's got scary yeah. Yeah totally honest I love it would probably come to reduce the dead is impressive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50704236,"title":"Halloween trees are a spooky holiday hit","duration":"1:14","description":"The \"GMA\" anchors discuss the growing trend of people decorating artificial trees for Halloween and reveal the \"GMA\" Halloween tree.","url":"/GMA/video/halloween-trees-spooky-holiday-hit-50704236","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.