Transcript for Harrison Ford: 'Blade Runner 2049' is a 'fantastic ride'

Harrison Ford and Ryan gosling into one film? This case you get one of the most highly anticipated movies ever, "Blade runner 2049," Jesse, you were lucky enough to speak with both of them. I know, Lara. I really had to take one for the team on this one. You guys all owe me. You know what happens when you get Harrison Ford and Ryan gosling, they both scored parts in a sequel that was 35 years in the making. And, listen, I tried to get them to share something, anything about the movie. Here's what I got. "Blade runner 2049" is poised to be one of the biggest movies of the fall. I had your job once. Reporter: Featuring two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Harrison Ford and Ryan gosling. Things were simpler then. Reporter: We caught up with them at comic-con. ??? is this actually similar to what it looks like on set? No. Because this to me is pretty -- It is cool but the grown-up professional version of it, a little cooler. Reporter: The original "Blade runner" a sigh sty classic. He say you're a blade runner. Tell him I'm eating. About police officers called blade runners hunting down androids or replicants. You do not know what pain is yet. You will learn. What can fans expect from "Blade runner 2049"? How is it different from the original? It's just a fantastic ride. Visually stunning movie, complicated. Intensity developed plot and character relationships. It's a fantastic experience. I think you found him. That's not possible. Reporter: Gosling was just 2 when the original was released. As for his new role now, well, let's just say he isn't revealing much. Tell me about your character. He is an LAPD officer. He's also a blade runner. That's all I'm allowed to say. That's it? Yep. It sounds like he has a mystery and he's almost obsessed with trying to solve. Yeah, initially it starts as any other case but it becomes very personal. They know you're here. The sci-fi fan, the movie's mystery is whether Ford's character is or is not a replicant himself. There's test you can take. It turns out -- I'm not authorized to reveal the source. Reporter: Well, human or not, Ford's character is back. That's about as much as he'll tell me. What's he been up to the last 30 years? Well, you pay your money and you'll find out. And, of course, I can guarantee there will be plenty of people paying their money to find out what happen has this movie hits theaters on October 6th. You gave it the ole college try. The old college try. Thank you, Jess.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.