Thanks so much. Lara. To that surprising revelation from Harry Connick Jr. And his beautiful wife Jill Goodacre. The two opening up in "People" magazine about her private battle with breast cancer. And how it took additional screening to diagnose it. ??? Why do stars fall down from the sky ??? Reporter: She's the picture perfect former Victoria secret model. He's the New Orleans born crooner. This morning, Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr. Are opening up revealing a personal struggle she faced back in 2012. I'll never forget it. It's one of the hardest days of my .life. Exactly five years ago this month I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Reporter: The two telling more about their journey today on Connick jr.'s talk show "Harry" and in the pages of "People" magazine saying how it was undetectable in her routine mammogram. The technician saw something that didn't look good. She was diagnosed as having stage one invasive ductal carcinoma. Reporter: She was saying what it was like to share the news with their three daughters. Just watching their faces it was so horrible as I saw the fear dawning on them and the confusion. It broke my heart. Harry for Jill's sake had a very stoic demeanor. He absolutely put on his best game face. Privately, however, he said that he was just absolutely terrified. Reporter: Goodacre now in remission for five years hoping to raise awareness saying, I'd never heard about dense breasts. And if I'd only had a mammogram and walked away for the next year, things could have turned out so differently for me. All I wanted to do was grow old with you and, you know, have as many years as possible as I could with you. You always used to say that. I just want to grow old with you. It's true. Reporter: Connick Jr. Married to Goodacre for 23 years posting on Instagram, if this info can help just one person, we're happy. And we're happy for them. Such a wonderful couple. The new issue of "People" hits newsstands tomorrow and Dr. Ashton is back here and this brings up memories because I found a lump. Right. Went for a mammogram. Perfect. Ultrasound, thankfully my doctor had also asked for the ultrasound and the tumor was detected and there's just so many -- different screenings. Right. So let's go through quickly the screening for detection of breast cancer 101 talking basically about mammogram, sonogram and mri. There is no perfect screening test so mammograms, we know they can miss cancers that can show up on sonogram, especially in women with dense breasts because tumors look whurt and dense breasts look white. These tests are not one size fits all. They're not all tests for every woman and they all have their pros and cons and that has to be discussed doctor to patient before that prescription is written before you go. I'm very blessed and very, very fortunate. Let's talk about certain treatments. Tamoxifen. People talk about it. A lot of side effects. Hormonal therapy for estrogen recepti receptive tumors but it can stimulate other parts of the body and it can come with a list of side effects. We talk about the tamoxifen tummy or bloating, weight gain and can affect the uterus and need to know about these things. We do. Thank you so much.

