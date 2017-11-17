Transcript for Hawaii psychiatric patient 'couldn't believe' he escaped

We'll begin with the killer who escaped from a psychiatric jail and flew from Hawaii to California before getting caught. Amy has details. I can't he got out. Unbelievable story. New details this morning about how psychiatric patient Randall Saito was able to escape and travel thousands of miles from that hospital triggering a nationwide manhunt. Well, now we are learning he may have had sexual relations with at least three hospital staffers. This morning, captured killer Randall Saito is speaking out from behind bars for the first time opening up about his escape from the psychiatric hospital in Hawaii which ended in a wild manhunt 2400 miles away. It was surreal. I couldn't believe I actually made it. I was like I was like thinking they're coming around the corner any minute but I wasn't scared. Reporter: Saito was committed in 1981 after being found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity after police say he killed a woman at a mall and stuffed her body into a car trunk. I bought a ticket, an airline ticket. I had fake I.D.S made and wasn't like a snap decision. Reporter: Authorities are still piecing together exactly how Saito could have purchased the airline ticket and fake I.D.S. According to the associated press, Saito has had past sexual relationships with at least three staff members at the Hawaii state hospital. Saito refuses to say if anyone helped him saying he had been saving and making plans for his escape for seven years. It was over seven years that it got worse and worse and worse and worse. Reporter: Hoping to get back to Stockton where he used to live and still has family. I knew I was breaking the law. I lost faith in that hospital. I did not feel safe in the hospital anymore. Reporter: His escape made headlines last week when he left the hospital and walked a mile to this park where a taxi driver picked him up. The sooner we get there the better. I'm making a flight. Reporter: Equipped with nearly $6,000 cash, a portable charger and cell phone spotted talking to someone in the back of the cab headed to a chartered plane in Honolulu which took him to maui then he grabbed another flight to San Jose. He claims he had no contact with friends or family while he was on the run although authorities suspect that he did. That wouldn't have been wise. Reporter: He says when he got to Stockton he went to a Walmart and stayed at a motel. Finally apprehended when a taxicab driver recognized him. I was like, oh, my gosh, he was in my cab yesterday. And I'm thinking, that could have been my life. Reporter: Saito says he has remoss for the killing but that he really regrets admitting to it. I can't change it. I mean, what do they want me to do? I can't -- I can't turn back time and I'm not going to offer -- I'm not going to offer anyone romanticisms by saying that, oh, I wish I could take -- change nye place with, you know, places with the vic. Or it's romanticisms. It's not fact wall. Reporter: He is awaiting extradition back to Hawaii. His bail set at $500,000. $6,000, a chartered plane and a lot of fallout for a lot of the hospital staff. Seven employees so far have been placed on off-duty status for 30 days but officials say there they do expect that number to grow even larger which is just an incredible part of the story he had so much help.

