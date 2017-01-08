Transcript for HBO hit by major cyber attack

Back now with that attack on HBO, hackers claim to have stolen episodes of several hit shows including "Game of thrones." HBO confirms the cyberattack. Chris Connelly in L.A. With the story. Good morning, Chris. Reporter: Good morning, George. On "Game of thrones" winter is here but the chill is understandably being felt over at HBO. In the wake of reports that the network's content including upcoming episodes and scripts might have been stolen, and may be ready to appear online. I was drunk for most of it. Reporter: HBO and its megahit "Game of thrones" fighting a very different war. HBO's boss saying Monday that the network is battling a cyberincident, a data breach that E.W. Reported threatens to put written materials from next week's "Game of thrones" episode, possibly the script, on the internet for all to see. With children playing a game screaming that the rules aren't fair. Reporter: Foul is fair to these cyberpirates who over the weekend tried to shake their booty at the media. A couple of reporters received this e-mail from an anonymous hacker saying that they have hacked into HBO and gathered 1.5 terabytes of data. Reporter: The e-mail reading in part, the greatest leak of cyberspace era is happening. It's HBO and "Game of thrones." You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it and spread the words. She was mine and you took her from me. Why did you do that? Reporter: HBO confirming to ABC news they are working with law enforcement. In a memo to employees, HBO head calling it disrupting, unsettling and disturbing. So many men have tried to kill me. I don't remember all their names. Reporter: The thieves are alleged to have leaked future episodes of "Ballers" and "Room 104" but when it comes to "Game of thrones" the stakes couldn't be higher. HBO saw its prized franchise's seventh season kickoff reap 16.4 million viewers. Placing it at a dead heat with "The walking dead" and that seat is not likely to be disrupted by fans checking out illegally hacked info. I trust the eyes of an honest man more than I trust what everybody knows. Reporter: Part of the "Game of thrones" fun is fooling along on social media. More than 2 million tweets are sent every time a new episode appears. And I think 50% of those are, no, he didn't! Seems like if you -- seems like if you watched a pirated episode days earlier you'll miss that second screen party, guys. Aren't we finding out some of these secrets from previous seasons? Isn't it finally starting to make sense now? I think there's a lot of that going on and I also think there is a real anti-spoiler thing going on. People don't want to know what's going to happen in a major way. They want to be surprised every Sunday. Yeah. Then don't look. Don't look. Thank you, Chris. I love your chuckle. Thanks a lot, Chris Connelly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.