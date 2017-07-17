Transcript for HBO's website crashes amid 'Game of Thrones' premiere

On today's big board, "Game of thrones," the HBO megahit returned last night after its longest hiatus yet and that had fans breaking the internet. HBO's website temporarily crashing as viewers glocked to watch the premiere which included a cameo from Ed sheeran. Take a look. ??? Woman's hands are warm ??? ??? for hands of gold are always cold but a woman's hands are -- Pretty song. I've never heard it before. It's a new one. You know, Amy is our resident superfan and says, yeah, sure, why not. Perfect to have Ed sheeran doing that. Let's talk to Lindsay Miller, the editorial director of "Pop sugar" and so, Lindsay, what's the reaction been and what did you think? I mean, this was a major TV event. There were more than 2.4 million tweets about the season premiere last night. That makes it the most tweeted episode in "Game of thrones" history and the show is watched by 23 million people, so there were lots of celebs tweeting along, Josh gad is one example. He really did not want any spoilers while he watched. And, of course, we have that Ed sheeran cameo. I think a lot of fans were very excited to see him on the series. One person tweeted this, really excited gift of Andy from "Parks and rec." Some thought seeing him on the show took him out of world of "Game of thrones" and someone tweeted a gift of Searcy rolling her eyes and as you can imagine there were lots of really fun memes that referenced Ed sheeran's song lyrics but sort of reimaged for "Game of thrones." Got people talking. This isn't the first celebrity cameo. No, you know, "Game of thrones" has had a lot of fun having musical artists sort of pop up in unexpected ways over different seasons. We've had the drummer from coldplay and the lead singer of snow patrol just as a couple of examples. Talk is that next season will be the last for this show. But come on. It can't be over. There's got to be more to it. Well, you know, HBO is reportedly already looking at four to five different prequel series that they could go with but there's 13 episodes of "Game of thrones" and so we're going to see those air through 2018. Potentially even into 2019 so we have a lot of "Game of thrones" left. Absolutely because they keep us waiting. On another front, another popular franchise. "Dr. Who" is making waves, as well. They cast a woman as a doctor for the first time in their more than six-decade history so this is a really big deal and historic moment in TV. Someone said it's "Doctor who," not can point who" so calm down. Can be a woman playing. Exactly. Thank you. All right. Thanks very much. Coming up here on "Gma," a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.