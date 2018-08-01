Health alert as flu becomes widespread across US

More
Nearly 42,000 cases of flu have been confirmed this flu season, with California among the hardest hit states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
3:00 | 01/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Health alert as flu becomes widespread across US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52206773,"title":"Health alert as flu becomes widespread across US","duration":"3:00","description":"Nearly 42,000 cases of flu have been confirmed this flu season, with California among the hardest hit states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.","url":"/GMA/video/health-alert-flu-widespread-us-52206773","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.