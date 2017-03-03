Transcript for Health care battle heats up amid claims the replacement bill has been kept secret

Back at home health care battle heating up on capitol hill as GOP leaders try to unite around a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. They're being hit by Democrats and some Republicans for keeping their plan secret under lock and key. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tracking the search. What's going on here and what do we know about the new bill? 20 million Americans are waiting to see what's going to happen with their coverage and now there's a new draft to overhaul Obamacare and a bit of a new fight to go along with it. House Republicans are keeping this new draft under wraps for now as they make revisions but that is not sitting well with democrat Democrats who are eager to see what they're up against and Republicans who opposed an earlier version. Now, senator Rand Paul is blasting the secrecy and yesterday he went on a bit of a public hunting expedition going through the basement of the capitol to try to find the document but he said it's being held like a national secret and even leader Pelosi offering to help tweeting she would be willing to release the hounds, George. They are going after it and they have to keep it secret because they know the trade-offs are tough here and once the details get out it's going to anger and enrage one faction or for. Reporter: Absolutely and house Republicans here are simply being extra cautious especially after an earlier version leaked and then was met with some pretty swift opposition so for now just the Republicans on this house committee that are drafting the bill are able to see it. But, George, that could change soon expecting to bring it up for consideration next week. They want to get it done by Easter.

