Transcript for Health care bill, Trump's budget plan face uphill battle in Congress

President George also in the middle of that battle to repeal and replace obamacare. The GOP health care bill passing through a key house committee on Thursday but. It still facing an uphill fight against Republican critics our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is tracking it all on Capitol Hill. Very good morning tell us what the next move is here in pandas still survive. A good morning while health and human services secretary Tom price is headed here to the hill this morning as house Republicans try to strategize the path forward. The White House and house speaker Paul Ryan now say they recognize the political reality here that in order for this to have any hopes of passing they're going to have to make changes now. To satisfy those skeptical Republicans the question though is what changes are they willing to make just how much. Wiggle room is there now as they get ready to negotiate conservative Republicans who oppose this bill. Are taking a page out of the president's book literally they had been reading and studying up the art of the deal perhaps hoping to use some of the president's. Are negotiating tactics and married a president's new budget proposal also getting mixed reviews even from many Republicans. Yet the president's budget is getting a chilly welcome here for many Republicans who say they have serious concerns about the deep cuts to foreign aid. And domestic spending this budget would drastically scrambled the nation's spending priorities it would boost defense spending by a whopping 54 billion dollars while making deep cuts to the environments the State Department. And many programs that are intended to help the poor but Amy Adelaide the president's budget here on Capitol Hill is just the beginning. Negotiations concern is Mary Bruce thank.

