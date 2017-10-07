Transcript for 3 healthy and delicious grab-and-go breakfast recipes

Thank you. We'll revamp your breakfast. It's our grab and go series. You know, some may call breakfast the most important meal of the day but according to the usda 20% of Americans skip breakfast. Maya feller here with great recipes. You'll save us time and money. That's what I'm here to do. How do you do that. You can spend $3 a day eating out $21 a week. Completely adds up like a thousand dollars a year. However if you make it yourself you'll tsetse significant savings. You want to know how much? How much. Show me the money! Drum roll, please. Here we go. $1 a day. All right. I'm going to show you how you can do a dollar a day. All right. Thank you very much. I need this. All right. Now we also can be healthier when you make it yourself. Absolutely. So you're going to save time, right. You'll save money and it's going to be healthier so one of the things that research tells us is when people eat out they tend to take in more saturated fats, added sugars and salts. Cooking ahead on your own is simply the healthier choice. All right. So you'll give us examples here. This is all the rage. This overnight oats. Yeah, it's fantastic. What I've done here is I've used Earl grey tea in place of water and elevates the flavor. Gives you a little citrus lemony flavor. It's fantastic. I know. Then I've added in some chopped date, a little bit of peaches and then nuts for flavor. Okay. I like that Earl grey. Yeah. Okay. All right. Rice pudding? Well first of all how long would this stay in the fridge. Okay, so this is going to be good for about three days in your fridge. Rice pudding. I know. It's called the forbidden rice. Oh, you didn't. You just had to. Traditional rice pedestrianings are full of sugar and you add a lot of salt but here there's no added sugar. What we've done is done the almond milk and pineapple for the extra sweetness. I know, fantastic, a little built of raisins and again the nuts for crunch. Okay, all right. And now what these breakfast bars are all the rage too but you can make it yourself if what I love about this breakfast bar, they're no added sugars breakfast bars tend to be -- a nutritional disaster. This is great. So we're using quinoa full of fiber, chia seeds for brain health, oats, high in fiber, wonderful for gut health and then I did a little bit of applesauce. No added sugar and then you'll see the nut butter for extra creaminess. Beautiful idea. How long does it take. This is going to take you about 30 minutes to prep ahead. However, it can last for seven to ten days in your fridge and you're going to yield around ten bars which is absolutely fantastic. Wonderful. You saved us time and money and delicious. Maya, thank you very much.

